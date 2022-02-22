ISK in Munster Final this afternoon

Intermediate School Killorglin are bidding for Munster Glory this Lunchtime
They take on St Marys of Midleton in the Lisl Ladies Munster Post Primary Junior A Final.
The game has been moved to Banteer Astro and will throw in at 1pm.
