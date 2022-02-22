Advertisement
Sport

ISK in Munster Final this afternoon

Feb 22, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
ISK in Munster Final this afternoon ISK in Munster Final this afternoon
Share this article

Intermediate School Killorglin are bidding for Munster Glory this Lunchtime

They take on St Marys of Midleton in the Lisl Ladies Munster Post Primary Junior A Final.

The game has been moved to Banteer Astro and will throw in at 1pm.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Feb 21, 2022 17:02
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus