The Republic of Ireland will face Canada in their second game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Perth on Wednesday.

They lost their opener to the host, Australia 1-0 in Sydney, while Canada drew nil-all against Nigeria.

There’s a huge amount of support from travelling Irish fans and thousands more who are based Down Under.

Advertisement

Orlaith Ryan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Ireland, sponsors of the Irish team, described the atmosphere to John Drummey.