Irish relay team into Olympics final

The Irish 4 by 400 metre women's relay team has qualified for the final at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley finished third in their heat.

The final takes place at 8.14PM Irish time tomorrow.

Mark English and Sarah Lavin failed to progress to their respective finals this morning.

English finished 6th in his semi final of the men's 800 metres.

Lavin also finished 6th in the semi final of the women's 100 metre hurdles in a time of 12-point 6-9 seconds.

Kate O'Connor has moved to 14th in the Heptathlon following the Javelin.

She'll return for the 800 metres this evening.

All eyes will be on Rhasidat Adeleke tonight.

The Dubliner goes in the final of the women's 400 metres, and has been drawn in lane four.

That begins at 7pm.

Daniel Wiffen finished 18th in the men's 10K open water swim in the Seine in Paris.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovsky won gold.

Wiffen's games conclude with a gold and bronze medal to take back to Ireland.

In Cycling, Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe compete in the final of the Women's Madison.

At the third round of the Women's golf

Stephanie Meadow is 9 over par while Leona Maguire is now 24 over par.

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux (pr: Met-roe) leads on 9 under.

The men's football final between France and Spain kicks off at 5pm.