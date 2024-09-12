Irish Open underway at Royal County Down

There are 11 Irish players in the field for the Amgen Irish Open, which is just underway at Royal County Down.

Seamus Power started his challenge in the last few minutes, with Padraig Harrington and Gary Hurley also out shorty

Denis Kirwin reports

Shane Lowry tees off at 12.40, and at 1pm, Rory McIlroy begins his attempt to win a second Irish Open in the company of fellow Holywood pro Tom McKibbin and last year's winner Vincent Norrman of Sweden.