Advertisement
Sport

Irish Open underway at Royal County Down

Sep 12, 2024 08:28 By radiokerrynews
Irish Open underway at Royal County Down
Share this article

There are 11 Irish players in the field for the Amgen Irish Open, which is just underway at Royal County Down.

Seamus Power started his challenge in the last few minutes, with Padraig Harrington and Gary Hurley also out shorty

Denis Kirwin reports

Advertisement

“Our GOLF coverage is with HAL-PENNY golf, Top Brands, Best Prices”

Shane Lowry tees off at 12.40, and at 1pm, Rory McIlroy begins his attempt to win a second Irish Open in the company of fellow Holywood pro Tom McKibbin and last year's winner Vincent Norrman of Sweden.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
Advertisement
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Declarations to be made for Champion Stakes this morning
Advertisement

Recommended

Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Declarations to be made for Champion Stakes this morning
Saunders in the running for Dundalk takeover
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus