Bobsleigh Dream and Quivers Magic tonight go for glory in the Sporting Press OnLine Edition Irish Oaks final.

Quivers Magic is out of trap 2 for PJ and Charles Sugrue, Portmagee while Bobsleigh Dream goes from trap 3 for Willie Joe Murphy, Gneeveguilla.

The final at Shelbourne Park is at 12 minutes past 9.

Last night race 6 at Shelbourne Park was won by Russmur Shane for Jeremiah Murphy, Rathmore.