Irish Lunchtime Olympics Update

The Irish rowing team have now booked themselves into four final races at the Paris Games.

The latest boat to qualify for their medal race is the lightweight double sculls powered by Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen.

They were third in their semi-final and will be back in the water on Friday.

Advertisement

That's the same day that reigning Olympic champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan will row for gold.

The duo comfortably won the semi-finals of the lightweight double sculls.

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney were the other team to reach a medal race this morning.

Advertisement

They'll also be back out on Friday after a third place finish in the Men's Pair semi-final.

Ireland have two boats in B Finals tomorrow and the men's double sculls team of Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch in the A Final.

=

Advertisement

Bronze medallist Mona McSharry will hope to reach her second final at the Games tonight.

The Sligo swimmer is in semi-final action after 9pm thanks to a third place finish in her 200-metre breaststroke heat.

=

Advertisement

Just after 4:35 this afternoon - Dubliner Kellie Harrington continues the defence of her Olympic lightweight title.

A win against Colombia’s Angie Valdes Pana in the quarter-final would guarantee at least a bronze medal.

Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher is the first Irish boxer out today.

Advertisement

Trained by Eric Donovan - Gallagher fight's Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi in the last-16.

Middleweight medal hopeful Aoife O’Rourke has a last-16 bout with Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik this evening.

=

In the badminton women's singles, Rachael Darragh takes on 2016 gold medalist Carolina Marin at lunchtime.

Darragh will hope to bounce back from her first group match defeat against a very tough opponent.

Nhat Nguyen's men's singles dream is over.

The Dubliner lost by 2 games to nil to defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

=

The Irish crew of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove will look to book a place in the medal race of the Men’s Skiff today.

With three regular races remaining today, they start the day second in the standings.

The top-10 will advance to Thursday’s medal race.

Today's first race is just underway