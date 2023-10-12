Advertisement
Sport

Irish in action in China this morning

Oct 12, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Irish in action in China this morning
Share this article

Mark Allen continues his campaign at the Wuhan Open this morning.

The world number three plays Jack Lisowski in the third round from half seven.

This afternoon, Cork's Aaron Hill faces He Guoqiang

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
Advertisement
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Pride in Kerry wins at GALAS 2023
One winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth over €2.3 million
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
HSE review to determine future use of St Columbanus and Killarney Community Hospital campus
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus