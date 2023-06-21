Irish hillclimb championship frontrunner Ben O’Brien commits to the Brian O’Neill Garden Equipment and Trailers Ballyfinnane Festival of Speed.

One of Ireland’s top hillclimb racers has confirmed his participation in the Brian O’Neill Garden Equipment and Trailers Ballyfinnane Festival of Speed.

Ben O’Brien from Limerick will race his Gould GR37 Hillclimb Special in Kerry on July 16.

This new event is jointly organised by Kerry Motor Club and The Ballyfinnane Community Association. It will celebrate 120 years of closed-road motorsport in County Kerry. The first-ever event in the Kingdom was won by Charles Rolls, who later became a founder of the Rolls Royce Motor Company, on July 15, 1903.

Almost 120 years to the day, racing cars and rally cars will once again go against the clock on a closed road in the famous mid-Kerry village.

O’Brien will drive his 600bhp – fitted with a Judd Formula 1 spec engine in the commemoration event. The former Irish hillclimb saloon class champion is one of the first drivers to commit to the event.

“It has over 600 bhp on tap and weighing in at just over 500kgs it’s a ball of fun to drive and certainly keeps me on my toes,” said O’Brien.

“I have only recently purchased the car and pre-Ballyfinnane only competed in one Hillclimb in it, a masters’ event in France where I came first overall and was the first Irish person to win this event. No pressure in Ballyfinnane then!”

“I love the ultimate and extreme cars that Hillclimbing attracts and allows."

“In a day and age where such strict guidelines are enforced in so many motorsport disciplines, it’s amazing to see these cars out in force and being used as they were designed.”

“This is sure to be an unforgettable weekend of motorsport.”

As well as the speed hillclimb the organisers have laid on a host of other activities in the village on the day including an extensive classic car display laid on by the Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club.

A massive parking and traffic management plan will be put in place on the day and access to the parking zones will only be available to patrons who purchase an official programme from the car park attendants.

Entries remain open and competitors can register via:

https://www.shannonsportsit.ie/evo/Entry?event=IE-KERY-HC23