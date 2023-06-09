Advertisement
Sport

Irish defender signs for Norwich

Jun 9, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Shane Duffy has signed for Norwich City.

The 31 year old Republic of Ireland defender has penned a three year deal with the Championship club.

Duffy most recently played for Fulham.

