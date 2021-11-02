Irish boxer to fight for Amateur World Championships medal this evening

Kelyn Cassidy will fight for an Amateur World Championships medal this evening.
The Waterford light heavyweight takes on Belarussian Aliaksei Alfiorau at the quarter-final stage in Belgrade.
