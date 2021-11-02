Advertisement
Sport

Irish boxer to fight for Amateur World Championships medal this evening

Nov 2, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Irish boxer to fight for Amateur World Championships medal this evening
Kelyn Cassidy will fight for an Amateur World Championships medal this evening.

The Waterford light heavyweight takes on Belarussian Aliaksei Alfiorau at the quarter-final stage in Belgrade.

