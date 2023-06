Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw will name her squad of 23 for the World Cup this morning.

Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan are among those that could miss out on the finals in Australia.

Ireland are due to play France in Tallaght on Thursday-week, before jetting off to Australia.

Athlone Town Women last night appointed Ciaran Kilduff as their new manager.

The former Dundalk and Shelbourne striker takes over from Tommy Hewitt.