Ireland Women win again

Ireland’s women made it two wins from two on their tour of the Netherlands.
Amy Hunter top-scored with 36 as Ireland beat their hosts by 66-runs in Amstelveen.
Ireland will look to wrap up a clean sweep tomorrow
