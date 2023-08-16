Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Women win again

Aug 16, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Ireland Women win again Ireland Women win again
Share this article

Ireland’s women made it two wins from two on their tour of the Netherlands.

Amy Hunter top-scored with 36 as Ireland beat their hosts by 66-runs in Amstelveen.

Ireland will look to wrap up a clean sweep tomorrow

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus