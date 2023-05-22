Ireland women to play at Aviva Stadium for the first time

The Ireland Women's National Team will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time on Saturday, September 23.
The opening game of the 2023-24 UEFA Women's Nations League against Northern Ireland will kick off at 1:00.
