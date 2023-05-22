Advertisement
Sport

Ireland women to play at Aviva Stadium for the first time

May 22, 2023 18:05 By radiokerrysport
The Ireland Women's National Team will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time on Saturday, September 23.

The opening game of the 2023-24 UEFA Women's Nations League against Northern Ireland will kick off at 1:00.

