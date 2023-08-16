Advertisement
Ireland women in T-20 action this morning

Aug 16, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Ireland’s women will look to make it two-wins from two in their T-20 series with the Netherlands today.

The sides meet in Amstelveen from 10am.

Ireland won the first match by 10-wickets on Monday.

