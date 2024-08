Ireland's women were beaten in the first of their back to back T20 Internationals with Sri Lanka.

The hosts at Sydney Parade set a target of 145 for 6 to chase with Gaby Lewis top scoring on 39 runs from 33 balls.

Sri Lanka had no problems from the crease and won with 20 balls to spare.

The two sides will meet again tomorrow before travelling to Belfast for a three-match one-day international series which starts on Friday.