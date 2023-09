Celtic starlet Rocco Vata scored twice on his Republic of Ireland under-21 debut last night.

Jim Crawford's side were 3-nil victors over San Marino at Turner's Cross, with Sinclair Armstrong bundling home the third.

Ireland will put their 100-per cent start to their Euro qualifying group on the line next month in a trip to Latvia.

Latvia were beaten 7-nil away to group leaders Norway yesterday evening.

In the other group game, Italy beat Turkey 2-nil.