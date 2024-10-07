Ireland training today ahead of Nations League fixtures

The Republic of Ireland senior men's players are training in Dublin today ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The Boys in Green face Finland on Thursday, before a meeting with Greece on Sunday.

Both matches are away from home.

Advertisement

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is taking part in training, having missed his club's win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

====

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has been handed another injury blow ahead of their Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal.

Advertisement

Celtic defender Greg Taylor will miss the double header after picking up a calf injury last week.

Clarke was already without ten players through injury before confirmation of Taylor's absence.