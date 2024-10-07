Advertisement
Sport

Ireland training today ahead of Nations League fixtures

Oct 7, 2024 12:04 By radiokerrynews
Ireland training today ahead of Nations League fixtures
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland senior men's players are training in Dublin today ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The Boys in Green face Finland on Thursday, before a meeting with Greece on Sunday.

Both matches are away from home.

Advertisement

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is taking part in training, having missed his club's win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

====

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has been handed another injury blow ahead of their Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal.

Advertisement

Celtic defender Greg Taylor will miss the double header after picking up a calf injury last week.

Clarke was already without ten players through injury before confirmation of Taylor's absence.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Three taken to hospital after crash outside Tarbert
Over 200 participants take part in Kerry Mental Health Association’s Human Chain Challenge
House prices in Kerry rose by €1,000 during the third quarter of 2024
Flat card at Killarney today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus