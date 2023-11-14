Advertisement
Sport

Ireland today commence preparations for Euro qualifier

Nov 14, 2023 07:43 By radiokerrysport
Ireland today commence preparations for Euro qualifier
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland commence preparations for their Euro qualifier away to the Netherlands this morning.

Jamie McGrath joined up with the squad despite missing Aberdeen's defeat to Celtic with a hamstring injury.

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson has had scans on his hamstring and his back, but there are hopes he will be available.

Advertisement

Aaron Connolly will miss the match.

Having scored against Liverpool in the Champions League, Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga has been called into the Dutch squad.

SIPTU have criticised the leadership of the FAI after it was revealed CEO Jonathan Hill was to repay approximately 20 thousand euro which were monies relating to commuting expenses and also pay in lieu of holidays which were not taken.

Advertisement

Because of this issue - the Government has withheld funding to the FAI via Sport Ireland subject to clarification around compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding.

Teresa Hannick, SIPTU Divisional Organiser has said that SIPTU members 'are shocked and appalled at the disrespect shown by senior FAI executives'.

She added: 'Our members face a 'use it or lose it' rule when it comes to annual leave but there seems to be another standard for those in executive positions. That is unacceptable.

Advertisement

"We need full pay transparency in the FAI and an end to this 'upstairs-downstairs' organisational culture once and for all."

Wexford FC say their proposed new stadium is great news for football as a whole in the county.

In conjunction with Wexford County Council and Wexford SETU, they’re to build a new 4-thousand to 6-thousand capacity ground.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Manchester United injury woes continue
Advertisement
Auguste Rodin to remain in training
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Manchester United injury woes continue
Auguste Rodin to remain in training
Mixed fortunes for Irish arrowsmiths
Barcelona Champions League defence begins tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus