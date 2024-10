The Republic of Ireland will face Wales next month for a place at next summer's Women's Euros.

Julie-Ann Russell, Kyra Carusa and captain Katie McCabe scored the goals as Eileen Gleeson's team eased to a 3-nil win against Georgia at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Ireland progressed 9-nil on aggregate, while Wales beat Slovakia 2-nil after extra-time on the night in Cardiff to reach the final of the playoffs.

Irish attacker Julie-Ann Russell says it's a case of job done