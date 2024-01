The Ireland women's team will host Wales at Tallaght Stadium next month in their first home game of 2024.

The friendly will take place on Tuesday, the 27th of February at 7:30pm.

The Girls in Green beat Wales 1-0 in the Pinatar Cup when the two sides last met in 2022.

It will be the second game in the international window with an away fixture set to be announced shortly.