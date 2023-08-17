Ireland Team To Play England To Be Named Today

Andy Farrell names his Ireland team to play England today.

Ross Byrne is expected to replace Jack Crowley at out-half for the World Cup warm-up fixture at the Aviva Stadium.

Farrell will likely name a strong team for Saturday's game, with Keith Earls to win his 100th international cap.

Five Ireland players were last night released to their provinces.

Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Calvin Nash, Leinster's Jamie Osborne, Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell and Connacht's Caolin Blade won't be going to the World Cup.`