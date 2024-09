Ireland’s women suffered a crushing defeat to England in their second one-day international at Stormont.

Helped by an unbeaten 150 from opener Tammy Beaumont, England reached 320 for 8 from their innings.

In response, Ireland collapsed to 45 all-out, handing England a 275-run win and the series.

The sides will meet one more time on Wednesday, ahead of a pair of T20 internationals.