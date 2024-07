Páirc Uí Chaoimh stages its first ever international match tonight.

The Republic of Ireland conclude their Women’s Euro qualifying campaign against France.

Captain Katie McCabe returns from suspension for the game in Cork, and kick-off is at 6pm.

Also tonight in group 3, England take on Sweden knowing a point will be enough to seal their place at the Euros

However defeat will see them drop into the play-offs - that's also at 6pm