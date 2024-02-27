Ireland manager insists they’ll be treating friendly with Wales competitively

Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson insists they’ll be treating tonight’s friendly with Wales as a competitive game.
It's set to be Ireland’s last outing before the start of their Euro qualifying campaign.
Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30.
Gleeson says Wales will provide a very stern test this evening
Northern Ireland face Montenegro in the second leg of their Nations League play off this evening.
There's a 7pm start at Windsor Park.
Northern Ireland won the first leg 2-nil on Friday as they bid to stay in League B.