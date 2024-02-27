Advertisement
Sport

Ireland manager insists they’ll be treating friendly with Wales competitively

Feb 27, 2024 07:37 By radiokerrysport
Ireland manager insists they'll be treating friendly with Wales competitively
Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson insists they’ll be treating tonight’s friendly with Wales as a competitive game.

It's set to be Ireland’s last outing before the start of their Euro qualifying campaign.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30.

Gleeson says Wales will provide a very stern test this evening

Northern Ireland face Montenegro in the second leg of their Nations League play off this evening.

There's a 7pm start at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland won the first leg 2-nil on Friday as they bid to stay in League B.

