Ireland manager insists they’ll be treating friendly with Wales competitively

Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson insists they’ll be treating tonight’s friendly with Wales as a competitive game.

It's set to be Ireland’s last outing before the start of their Euro qualifying campaign.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30.

Advertisement

Gleeson says Wales will provide a very stern test this evening

Northern Ireland face Montenegro in the second leg of their Nations League play off this evening.

There's a 7pm start at Windsor Park.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland won the first leg 2-nil on Friday as they bid to stay in League B.