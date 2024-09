Ireland internationals Katie McCabe, Caitlin Hayes and Saoirse Noonan will have a keen eye on today’s group stage draw for the Women’s Champions League.

McCabe’s Arsenal were 4-nil winners at home to Hacken last night, booking their place with a 4-1 aggregate win.

While Hayes and Noonan helped Celtic to a 2-nil win at home to Vorskla Poltava, and a 3-nil aggregate victory.