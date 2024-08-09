Ireland international set to join Stoke

Ireland under-21 international Bosun Lawal is on the move.
He’s set to join Stoke City from Celtic in a 2-million pound deal.
Lawal impressed last season in England while on loan at Fleetwood Town.
Advertisement
Ireland under-21 international Bosun Lawal is on the move.
He’s set to join Stoke City from Celtic in a 2-million pound deal.
Lawal impressed last season in England while on loan at Fleetwood Town.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus