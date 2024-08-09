Advertisement
Sport

Ireland international set to join Stoke

Aug 9, 2024
Ireland international set to join Stoke
Ireland under-21 international Bosun Lawal is on the move.

He’s set to join Stoke City from Celtic in a 2-million pound deal.

Lawal impressed last season in England while on loan at Fleetwood Town.

