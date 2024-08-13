Advertisement
Sport

Ireland international could be on the move

Aug 13, 2024 16:54 By radiokerrysport
Dara O’Shea could be the latest Republic of Ireland international to be on the move.

According to the Telegraph, Premier League club Brentford want to sign the 25-year old from Burnley.

O’Shea only joined Burnley from West Brom a year ago, and scored in last night’s 4-1 Championship victory away to Luton.

=====

Adam Idah (pr: Ee-dah) is believed to be discussing personal terms with Celtic.

The Ireland striker will leave Norwich in a 9-and-a-half million pound deal, having spent part of last season on loan at the Scottish champions.

====

Mexican right-back Julian Araujo has joined Bournemouth from Barcelona.

The 23-year old has cost the Premier League club 10-million euro.

======

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s signed a seven-year contract at West Ham, having left Manchester United.

The Hammers paid 15-million pounds for the 26-year old.

=====

