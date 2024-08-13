Ireland international could be on the move

Dara O’Shea could be the latest Republic of Ireland international to be on the move.
According to the Telegraph, Premier League club Brentford want to sign the 25-year old from Burnley.
O’Shea only joined Burnley from West Brom a year ago, and scored in last night’s 4-1 Championship victory away to Luton.
Adam Idah (pr: Ee-dah) is believed to be discussing personal terms with Celtic.
The Ireland striker will leave Norwich in a 9-and-a-half million pound deal, having spent part of last season on loan at the Scottish champions.
Mexican right-back Julian Araujo has joined Bournemouth from Barcelona.
The 23-year old has cost the Premier League club 10-million euro.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s signed a seven-year contract at West Ham, having left Manchester United.
The Hammers paid 15-million pounds for the 26-year old.
