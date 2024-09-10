Ireland go in search of first ever win over Greece tonight

The Republic of Ireland go in search of a first ever win over Greece tonight.

The sides go head to head in their Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium

At least one change from Saturday’s defeat to England is guaranteed, with captain Seamus Coleman having returned to his club Everton.

Advertisement

Greece got off to a winning start in the competition, beating Finland 3-nil on Saturday.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium tonight is at 7.45.

Elsewhere in the group, England play Finland at Wembley.

Advertisement

England's all time record goal scorer Harry Kane will win his 100th cap tonight.

=====

Ireland’s under-21s could end the night top of their Euro qualifying group.

Advertisement

Jim Crawford’s side welcome Latvia to Tallaght Stadium, where kick-off is at 5.30.

At the same time, current Group A leaders Italy are in Stavanger to play Norway.