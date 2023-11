The Stephen Kenny era is set to end after the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with New Zealand in a friendly international at the Aviva Stadium last night.

Adam Idah scored the Irish goal as James McClean made his 103rd and final appearance for his country.

Kenny is unlikely to receive a new contract from the FAI after 3 and a half years and 40 games in charge.

Advertisement

The Dubliner has accepted that it may have been his last match at the helm of the Boys in Green.