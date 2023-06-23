Advertisement
Sport

Ireland defender signs for Burnley

Jun 23, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Burnley have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea.

The 24-year-old moves to Turf Moor from West Brom and has signed a four-year-contract.

Managed by Vincent Kompany, Burnley won the Championship title last season.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has quit his role on the UEFA Football Board.

It follows the body's sanctions on the Italian side - including a four-match ban for the Portuguese - following their Europa League final defeat.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager confronted referee Anthony Taylor in a carpark after they lost on penalties to Sevilla.

