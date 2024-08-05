Advertisement
Sport

Ireland chasing more Olympics glory

Aug 5, 2024 10:50 By radiokerrysport
Ireland chasing more Olympics glory
Ireland are looking to make it another week of success as we enter the final few days of the Olympic Games.

Irish athletes won medals every day for the last 7 days concluding with Daniel Wiffen's bronze medal in the 1500 metre freestyle last night.

There are medals up for grabs in the Men's and Women's Dinghy competition in the sailing today.

Finn Lynch and Eve McMahon are in 10th and 14th place ahead of their final two races.

Ciara McGing is in action in the 10 metre diving event in the pool.

The London-born athlete, who qualifies to represent Ireland through her Mayo-born grandparents is currently in action now and currently occupies 28th position.

There are 2 rounds of diving left.

Sophie Becker is just about to get her individual campaign underway.

She goes in the heats of the 400-metres around now.

Tallaght track star Rhasidat Adeleke gets her games underway this morning.

She goes in the heats of the 400 metres shortly after half-11.

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley will go in her 400-metre heat at 25-past-11.

