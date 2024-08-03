Ireland chasing more medals

It could be another spectacular day for Team Ireland in Paris.

Rhys McClenaghan is gunning for a medal in the final of the Men’s Pommel Horse this afternoon.

Tonight, Kellie Harrington will look to upgrade her guaranteed lightweight bronze medal.

She faces Beatriz Ferreira in a repeat of the Tokyo Games final three years ago.

Daniel Wiffen begins his quest to secure a second medal of the Games this morning.

Following 800-metre glory in midweek, the Armagh swimmer goes in heat-3 of the Men’s 15-hundred metres.

It’s a busy morning for Danielle Hill, who goes in the heats of the Women’s 50-metre freestyle, and then the 4-by-100 medley relay just before midday.

The men’s team of Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Max McCusker, Shane Ryan are in heat-2 of the men’s relay.

========

Ben Healy and Ryan Mullen both compete in the Men’s Cycling Road Race from 10am.

====

Eve McMahon starts the day 15th in the Women’s Dinghy after three of ten races.

In the Men’s Dinghy, Finn Lynch faces into races 5 and 6, starting the day 25th overall.

====

Rory McIlroy’s third round in the Men’s Golf gets underway at quarter-to-11 - he’s 5-under par.

Shane Lowry begins the day level - he’s out just before 9.

Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood jointly lead on 11-under.

====

Liam Jegou and Noel Hendrick compete in round-1 of the Men’s Kayak Cross.

Madison Corcoran goes in the Women’s equivalent.

====

On the track tonight, Andrew Coscoran, Luke McCann and Cathal Doyle have another chance to make the 15-hundred metre final in the repechage.

Among the medals to be handed out tonight are the Women’s 100-metres, Mens decathlon, and the mixed 4-by-400 relay.

===========

Ireland’s 4-by-400 mixed relay team were just over a second outside qualification for thefinal.

The combination of Chris O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Tom Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley were fifth in their semi-final.

Jodie McCann was 20th in her 5000-metres semi-final.

Eric Favors missed out on qualification for the Men’s Shot Put final.

His best throw of 19-point-zero-2 metres was almost 2-metres off a qualifying spot.

Back on the track, the men’s 10-thousand metres final - was won by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei in a new Olympic best time.

=====

Ellen Walshe was seventh in her 200-metre Individual Medley semi-final, missing out on progress to the final.

=====

Two of the judges who oversaw Daina Moorehouse’s contentious boxing defeat were previously flagged as being ‘high risk’ to manipulate fights.

The Times report tonight that Russian Sergei Krutasov, and Emil Gurbanaliyev of Azerbaijan failed integrity tests, and were stood down in October of

2021.

Gurbanaliyev in particular scored all three rounds of Moorehouse’s last-16 bout against the Bray fighter.

He also scored Grainne Walsh’s welterweight last-16 bout in favour of Hungary’s Anna Hamori.

Michaela Walsh became the latest Irish boxer to suffer a last-16 exit.

The Belfast featherweight lost by unanimous decision to Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva.

=====

Italian boxer Angela Carini now says wants to apologise to Algeria’s Imane Khelif.

Carini quit during the first round of yesterday’s women’s welterweight last-16 bout.

Her actions led to what the IOC described as abuse and aggression aimed at Khelif and Lin Wu-Ting.

Carini told Gazzetta dello Sport she respects both women’s right to compete in Paris.