Ireland boss set to be without host of players for next month

Oct 29, 2024 16:47 By radiokerrysport
Ireland boss set to be without host of players for next month
Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson looks set to be without a host of players for next month's international games.

Robbie Brady is set to miss the Nations League matches against Finland with an ankle injury, which will sideline him for a 'number of weeks'.

Chiedozie Ogbene has an Achilles issue while midfielders Will Smallbone and Jack Tayor have hamstring issues.

Striker Adam Idah will be assessed later this week after he hobbled off in Celtic's win against Motherwell on Sunday.

Stephen Kenny says he's 'delighted' that Anto Breslin has signed a new long-term contract at St Pat's.

The defender has made over 100 appearances for the club since moving to Richmond Park in 2022.

