Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as the Republic of Ireland slumped to a 3-nil defeat against Portugal in their international friendly in Aveiro last night.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half.

Ireland's next competitive fixture is against England in the Nations League in early September.

Elsewhere, Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley scored twice as Northern Ireland beat Andorra 2-nil in Murcia.