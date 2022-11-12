Advertisement
Ireland beat Fiji to make it two from two in Autumn Series

Nov 12, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland beat Fiji to make it two from two in Autumn Series
It's 11 wins in-a-row for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell's side have beaten Fiji by 35-points to 17 in the second of this season's Autumn Internationals.

Two tries for Nick Timoney and one from Robert Baloucoune helped Ireland to build a 21-10 half-time advantage.

Cian Healy and Mack Hansen added tries in the second-half.

Robbie Henshaw limped off in the first-half and he's now a doubt for next week's match aganst Australia.

Italy have beaten Australia for the first-time in their history.

The Azzurri held off a late fightback from the Wallabies to win 28-27 in Florence.

England lead 17-nil against Japan at Twickenham with Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward scoring tries.

