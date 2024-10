The Republic of Ireland will hope to keep their newfound momentum in the Nations League this evening.

The Boys in Green are in Piraeus to take on Greece, off the back of a 2-1 win over Finland on Thursday.

The Greeks came out on top in the reverse fixture last month, winning 2-0 in Dublin.

Kick-off is at quarter to 8.

Elsewhere in Group B2, Lee Carsley's England make the trip to Finland for a 5 o'clock start.