Advertisement
Sport

Ipswich joined list of suitors for Ireland defender

Aug 23, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Ipswich joined list of suitors for Ireland defender
Share this article

Premier League newcomers Ipswich have joined the list of suitors for Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea.

Brentford and Wolves have already expressed an interest, with Burnley valuing him at 15-million pounds.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mai O’Connell Championship launched
Advertisement
Munster team named for Interprovincial clash with Connacht
County Football Championship fixtures revealed
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 1,800 Kerry students collect Leaving Certificate results
ICGPs: Kerry falls far short of having enough GPs
Facebook takes down fake Killarney rental listing
Kerry students reminded many ways to reach desired career
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus