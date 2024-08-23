Ipswich joined list of suitors for Ireland defender

Premier League newcomers Ipswich have joined the list of suitors for Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea.
Brentford and Wolves have already expressed an interest, with Burnley valuing him at 15-million pounds.
Advertisement
Premier League newcomers Ipswich have joined the list of suitors for Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea.
Brentford and Wolves have already expressed an interest, with Burnley valuing him at 15-million pounds.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus