Ipswich beaten by non-league Maidstone; Luton and Brighton progress

Championship side Ipswich Town have been beaten by non-league Maidstone United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The minnows coming away with a 2-1 victory at Portman Road.

They play in the 6th tier of English football and are the lowest ranked side to remain in the competition.

Advertisement

Luton scored an injury time winner to get past Everton 2-1, Brighton won 5-2 at Sheffield United and Leicester were 3-nil winners at home to Birmingham.

Leeds and Plymouth will meet again in a replay after their 1-all draw.

Fulham host Newcastle in tonight's tie.