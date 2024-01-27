Advertisement
Sport

Ipswich beaten by non-league Maidstone; Luton and Brighton progress

Jan 27, 2024 16:00 By radiokerrysport
Championship side Ipswich Town have been beaten by non-league Maidstone United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The minnows coming away with a 2-1 victory at Portman Road.

They play in the 6th tier of English football and are the lowest ranked side to remain in the competition.

Luton scored an injury time winner to get past Everton 2-1, Brighton won 5-2 at Sheffield United and Leicester were 3-nil winners at home to Birmingham.

Leeds and Plymouth will meet again in a replay after their 1-all draw.

Fulham host Newcastle in tonight's tie.

