Interview with former Republic of Ireland International Steven Reid

Feb 12, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Former Republic of Ireland International, Steven Reid, has sent a message of good luck to Kerry FC ahead of their first game in the SSE Airtricity First Division later this month.

Reid, who was instrumental in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League last season, has stepped back from soccer to focus on his mental health.

In an interview with John Drummey at the It’s Mental Health Live Conference, Steven Reid spoke about his career, Ireland’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 and his mental health challenges

