Intermediate Football final down for decision today

It’s Fossa against Milltown Castlemaine today for Intermediate Club Football Championship honours.
The sides face off in the final from 2.30 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan
MC boss Mark Burke
