Intermediate final ends in draw

The Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Final will have to be replayed.

Extra time failed to separate the sides in Killarney as Austin Stacks and Laune Rangers drew 12 points to 2-6.

After Stacks got the first two points Laune Rangers goaled with their first attack, Matthew Lacey netting. Stack were soon level as Daniel Kirby out over to make it 1 goal to 3 points after 4 minutes. A 45 by Stacks keeper Michael Tansley had his side ahead 5 minutes later. Eoghan Hassett equalised for Rangers in the 11th minute. It was wet and windy, tough conditions leading to a low scoring first half. The next score didn't arrive for 16 minutes, Cian Purcell pointing for Stacks to make it 5 points to 1-1. Shortly after Stacks keeper Michael Tansley doubled his side's advantage from a free. At half time it was 0-6 to 1-1.



Rangers took immediate advantage of the wind at their backs, Matthew Leslie pointing to halve the deficit. A superb save from Rangers keeper Jason Brown then denied Paddy Lane a first goal for Stacks. A fantastic Fiachra Clifford point meant it was level at 1-3 to 0-6 in the 34th minute. Stacks went up the other end, Paddy Lane pointing to nudge them in front once more. A brilliant Eoghan Hassett point restored parity again. Stacks sub Donagh McKivergan pointed in the 42md minute; they now led 0-8 to 1-4. The kicking exhibition continued as Mike O'Donnell doubled the Stacks advantage after 44 minutes. Rangers went in front courtesy of a Sean Cleary goal, punched to the next after a Daire Cleary effort his the woodwork. That came with 12 minutes to go. With 5 minutes to go a Donagh McKivergan free brought Stacks level at 0-10 to 2-4. That concluded the scoring although Fiachra Clifford missed a chance late on to give Rangers the victory.

Conor Horan had the first say of the opening period of extra time to put Stacks in front by a point. Fiachra Clifford pointed the equaliser. There was no further scoring in the period.

A Darragh O'Brien point in the first minute of the second half saw Stacks led until the first of 3 added on minutes. Fiachra Clifford then pointed to make it 2-6 to 12 points.