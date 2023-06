There’s hurling silverware galore up for grabs at Croke Park this afternoon.

Monaghan meet Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup final from 1.

That’s followed at 3 by Donegal’s clash with Wicklow in the Nickey Rackard decider.

And promotion to the Joe McDonagh is on the line as Meath play Derry in the Christy Ring Cup final from 5.