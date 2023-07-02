Hurling Championship draw takes place

The draw for the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship has seen Kilmoyley and Lixnaw receive byes into the semi-finals.
In the 1/4 finals it will be Causeway v Crotta and Abbeydorney v Ballyduff.
