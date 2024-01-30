Hosts through to quarter-finals

Despite sacking their manager last week, Ivory Coast are through to the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

They beat defending champions Senegal on penalties last night, following a 1-1 draw between the sides.

The tournament hosts will play the winners of this evening’s clash of Mali and Burkina Faso.

Tonight in San Pedro, Morocco meet South Africa to decide who’ll face surprise package Cape Verde in the last-8.

A quarter-final with Australia awaits the winner of this evening's clash of Saudi Arabia and South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Before that, Uzbekistan and Thailand meet for the right to face tournament hosts Qatar - that kicks off at 11.30 AM Irish time.