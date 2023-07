It is hoped that Katie McCabe's injury is not as bad as feared.

The Republic of Ireland skipper was forced off with an ankle problem half-an-hour into last night's friendly with France.

Ireland lost the game 3-nil in front of a record crowd for a women's game at Tallaght Stadium.

Their final warm-up match will come behind closed doors against Colombia in Brisbane next Friday.

Despite the defeat, manager Vera Pauw took the positives out of the night