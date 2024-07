There will be a new Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup champion this year.

Derry City beat holders St. Pat's 3-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell last night to dump them out while it finished up 3-0 to Sligo Rovers against Cobh Wanderers at The Showgrounds.

Elsewhere UCD, Shelbourne, Wexford and Ballyfermot United all progressed to the next round.