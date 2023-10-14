Advertisement
Sport

Holders East Kerry qualify for County semis

Oct 14, 2023 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Holders East Kerry qualify for County semis
Share this article

East Kerry are a step closer to retaining the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They’ve beaten St.Kieran’s in the last 8 by 4-19 to 12 points.

East Kerry had 3 of the first 4 points; Paudie Clifford, Dara Roche and David Clifford all on taret for the defending champions inside the first 7 minutes. Kierns drew level by the 17 minute mark thanks to points from Eddie Horan and Adam Barry. Kiern Murphy then put East Kerry back in front; 4 points to 3 after 20 minutes. The Clifford brothers each pointed before a Dara Roche goal gave East Kerry a 6 point advantage with 5 minutes left in the half. That was the gap at the break, by 1-7 to 0-4.

Advertisement

A second East Kerry goal arrived just 5minutes into the second half, Patrick Darcy opening up a 2-9 to 6 points lead. East Kerry were ten to the good 10 minutes into the period; 2-12 to 0-8. Kierans had a chance to nab their own goal but the effort from Paul Walsh hit the crossbar. East Kerry stayed out of reach, David Clifford netting sevn minutes from time to make it 3-17 to 0-10. Emmet O'Shea then goaled for East Kerry, who won by 19.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wales beaten by Argentina
Advertisement
Shels into Cup final
Kerry U17s draw, 14s win
Advertisement

Recommended

Shels into Cup final
Tralee woman nominated for international award
Victory for Pauls
Sport

Victory for Pauls

Oct 14, 2023 17:18
Big race sucess for Aidan O'Brien
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus