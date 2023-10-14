Holders East Kerry qualify for County semis

East Kerry are a step closer to retaining the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They’ve beaten St.Kieran’s in the last 8 by 4-19 to 12 points.

East Kerry had 3 of the first 4 points; Paudie Clifford, Dara Roche and David Clifford all on taret for the defending champions inside the first 7 minutes. Kierns drew level by the 17 minute mark thanks to points from Eddie Horan and Adam Barry. Kiern Murphy then put East Kerry back in front; 4 points to 3 after 20 minutes. The Clifford brothers each pointed before a Dara Roche goal gave East Kerry a 6 point advantage with 5 minutes left in the half. That was the gap at the break, by 1-7 to 0-4.

A second East Kerry goal arrived just 5minutes into the second half, Patrick Darcy opening up a 2-9 to 6 points lead. East Kerry were ten to the good 10 minutes into the period; 2-12 to 0-8. Kierans had a chance to nab their own goal but the effort from Paul Walsh hit the crossbar. East Kerry stayed out of reach, David Clifford netting sevn minutes from time to make it 3-17 to 0-10. Emmet O'Shea then goaled for East Kerry, who won by 19.