Holders East Kerry advance to last four

East Kerry have qualified for the semi-finals of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

In the last 8 they defeated St Kieran’s 1-14 to 1-12.

David and Paudie Clifford were both on target early on as East Kerry opened up a 3 points to 1 lead. They were ahead by 5 points to 3 after 20 minutes. A minute later Paud O'Leary netted to give East Kerry a 5 point advantage. However, Kierans hit back with a point and then a Brian Leonard goal to bring them within the minimum; 1-5 to 1-4 after 24 minutes. It was 1-6 all at half time.

East Kerry reeled off the opening 3 points of the second period. Back to back points brought Kierans within 1 at 1-9 to 1-8 after 37 minutes. It was nip and tuck after that but East Kerry did manage to open up a 3 point lead come the 52nd minute at 1-12 to 1-9. Kierans got it back to 1-14 to 1-12 in added on time but that was how it finished.