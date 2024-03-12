Advertisement
Sport

Holders Chelsea to travel to Man United in semis of Women's FA Cup

Mar 12, 2024 12:23 By radiokerrysport
Holders Chelsea to travel to Man United in semis of Women's FA Cup
Holders Chelsea will travel to Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Emma Hayes' side beat the same opponents to lift the trophy at Wembley last season.

The other draw sees Tottenham take on Leicester.

