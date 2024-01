Holders St Brendans Killarney are into the last four of the T-U-S Corn Ui Mhuiri.

In the 1/4 finals they defeated Clonakilty Community College 2-18 to 1-11.

Brendans had led 1-11 to 7 points at half time.

Colaiste Na Sceilge were beaten by Patrician Academy Mallow, 2-11 to 1-10.

They were behind by 1-8 to 1-5 at half time.